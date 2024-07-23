First Deadpool & Wolverine Reactions Say The MCU Is Back (Or Just Sigh Deeply)

When early footage reactions to Shawn Levy's highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" dropped on Twitter (or X, if you will) a few weeks back, the consensus was overwhelmingly positive. The limited pool of critics and audiences privy to the 35-minute sneak peek praised the film's irreverent humor while expressing hope for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. Well, it seems like we have to wait no longer, as the first reactions to the Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds-led superhero film, which had its world premiere last night, are finally here. While most of the reactions are enthusiastic and effusive, some express a sense of disappointment while praising the performances delivered by the central duo.

The finer details of "Deadpool & Wolverine" are under wraps for good reason, as the film is set to grace theaters this Friday, but the involvement of the Time Variance Authority (or TVA, as introduced in the "Loki" TV series), leads Deadpool and Wolverine to team up in an effort to save Deadpool's universe. As emblematic of the violent, fast-paced world that the titular superheroes reside in, shenanigans ensue, as Wolverine proves to be reluctant to intervene, but is swept off by the urgency of the existential threats that unfold. The events of "Deadpool & Wolverine" take place six years after that of "Deadpool 2," which paves the path for droves of fun cameos, some of which were revealed in an official trailer released last week.

Without further ado, let's dive headfirst into the early reactions to the film on X/Twitter in order to try and understand what Phase 5 of the MCU entails and what kind of trajectory it could weave for the near future.