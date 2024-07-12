Early Deadpool & Wolverine Footage Inspires Glowing Reactions – But What About The Rest Of The Movie?

It's been six years since "Deadpool 2" dropped in theaters, making the long, long wait for the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" deliciously bittersweet. The Shawn Levy-directed superhero flick is expected to be released this month, and an exclusive 35-minute sneak peek was screened this week as a part of its promotional tour in Shanghai, China. Audiences privy to the footage shared their reactions on Twitter (or, uh, X), describing it as one of the most outrageously fun and entertaining entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Levy, along with leads Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who play Wolverine and Deadpool respectively, introduced the footage to the audience, paving the path for glowing and enthusiastic responses towards the film.

Of course, the footage is only meant to be a quick peek into the insanely unpredictable world where Deadpool reigns supreme, and the tone and intent of the rest of the story remains to be seen when it officially drops in theaters. The consensus echoed among the audience (and critics) is a sense of the unexpected that you might not be ready for, hinting that the film might be taking bigger, bolder swings than its beloved predecessors. So far, depending on what has been shown, the consensus is that these creative decisions work, leaving everyone eager to witness "Deadpool & Wolverine" in its entirety. Now, that's promising as heck.

Without further ado, let's dive into the footage reaction for the MCU entry that seems to be playing out exactly as advertised, with its hilarious and irreverent tone comprising its core.