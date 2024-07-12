Early Deadpool & Wolverine Footage Inspires Glowing Reactions – But What About The Rest Of The Movie?
It's been six years since "Deadpool 2" dropped in theaters, making the long, long wait for the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" deliciously bittersweet. The Shawn Levy-directed superhero flick is expected to be released this month, and an exclusive 35-minute sneak peek was screened this week as a part of its promotional tour in Shanghai, China. Audiences privy to the footage shared their reactions on Twitter (or, uh, X), describing it as one of the most outrageously fun and entertaining entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Levy, along with leads Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who play Wolverine and Deadpool respectively, introduced the footage to the audience, paving the path for glowing and enthusiastic responses towards the film.
Of course, the footage is only meant to be a quick peek into the insanely unpredictable world where Deadpool reigns supreme, and the tone and intent of the rest of the story remains to be seen when it officially drops in theaters. The consensus echoed among the audience (and critics) is a sense of the unexpected that you might not be ready for, hinting that the film might be taking bigger, bolder swings than its beloved predecessors. So far, depending on what has been shown, the consensus is that these creative decisions work, leaving everyone eager to witness "Deadpool & Wolverine" in its entirety. Now, that's promising as heck.
Without further ado, let's dive into the footage reaction for the MCU entry that seems to be playing out exactly as advertised, with its hilarious and irreverent tone comprising its core.
The world needs to brace itself for Deadpool & Wolverine
Let's start with what the critics think. Looper's Nick Staniforth tweeted that the "excitement levels" for "Deadpool & Wolverine" have officially "gone through the roof," as "the first 30 minutes prove that Wade and the Wolverine are cutting loose in the best way possible." Staniforth rounded off the reaction with a promising "gimme the whole film," which is a sentiment that most critics endorse and agree with. For instance, Emily Murray, Editor at GamesRadar+ described the film as "an absolute blast," and underlined its laugh-out-loud hilarity right from the opening gag. "It's dumb. It's fun. Can't wait to see the rest – let's f***ing go," Murray tweeted.
Critic Scott J. Davis underlined the film's ability to bypass and circumvent expectations in a reaction tweet: "Saw the footage from #DeadpoolAndWolverine and y'all ain't ready for it. Forget what you think you know, bin anything you think might happen cos Reynolds and co. have sneakily but brilliantly constructed their marketing and their film. Can't wait to see it in all its glory!"
Wait, there's more! Director Billie Melissa shared a tweet about the footage premiere, stating that all MCU "super fans" will relish all the Easter eggs strewn across the narrative and that it was a "lot of fun" as a whole. More critical reactions include that of Ian Sandwell, Editor at Digital Spy, who assures us that there's no reason to worry about Deadpool losing his signature irreverence: "I have seen (35 minutes of) Deadpool & Wolverine. It's a promising start with an excellent opening gag, and if you're still worried Deadpool has been tamed, the bloody and outrageous first set piece will resolve any worries." This is really high praise!
And the praise keeps flowing
If you thought that was it, you're dead wrong. Critic Katie Smith-Wong tweeted that despite the short duration of the footage, it is enough to gauge that it is going to be "&:!-£:@"# epic" and expressed anticipation for the entire movie. Others also expressed their reactions at considerable length, such as writer/critic Christopher Mills, who explained the appeal of the film in depth, touching upon its natural hilarity, penchant for outrageous violence that feels fitting for the world it inhabits, and ability to land the jokes while poking fun at itself. "...Each is perfectly timed and well-written," Mills tweeted while praising the color-grading and cinematography, which was a point of concern for some when the official trailers were released.
Specific praise for performances was tweeted out by GamesRadar writer Amy West, who called Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Paradox, a Time Variance Authority agent, the "MVP" and praised the film for its "self-aware gags," along with its ability to balance fresh humor elements with the franchise's signature violence. A quick look at the rest of the critical reactions also touches upon similar high points, along with some bold, optimistic claims about its potential to become "the magnum opus of comic book movies" should the rest of the film keep up the tempo.
So far, everyone seems to have been blown away by the film's early footage, and we can only hope that the remaining runtime does justice to such an outpouring of love and excitement. May Phase 5 of the MCU prosper.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.