Kevin Feige Promises Deadpool & Wolverine Won't Mess With Logan's Story

Arguably the most anticipated movie of the year is just around the corner as Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" gets ready to roll into theaters later this month. A full six years after "Deadpool 2," Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson, only this time he brought a friend with him. Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine seven years after retiring as the character. It was Jackman himself who made the phone call to pick the claws back up, but given how 2017's "Logan" ended, many have wondered if this will dampen what that movie accomplished. We have assurance from the top of the food chain that it won't.

On the inaugural episode of "The Official Marvel Podcast," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed a number of topics but, as one can imagine, "Deadpool & Wolverine" came up a fair amount. It is, after all, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie due to hit theaters — and the only one on the calendar for 2024. Speaking about Jackman's return, Feige stated that they worked to maintain the integrity of "Logan" in bringing the actor back for one more go-around: