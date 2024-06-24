How A Phone Call From Hugh Jackman Saved Deadpool 3 From Oblivion

Everybody has their kinks and all, but there's just something different about "Deadpool" movies and the way they keep flirting with never actually seeing the light of day. The original 2016 film notoriously came this close to remaining a hypothetical as a fun concept that simply couldn't get over the finish line, until some test footage mysteriously leaked and stirred up enough public interest to convince what was then 20th Century Fox to officially greenlight the picture. (For a fun blast from the past, you can check out /Film's original coverage of those events here.) As much as the first movie felt like a true underdog story, however, we're now finding out that this year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" went through a very similar predicament. The Merc with the Mouth's latest savior wasn't the unknown party who broke every rule in the book back in 2015 to show the fans what they were missing out on — okay, enough beating around the bush, since we all know the culprit was almost certainly Ryan Reynolds himself. This time, though, it was his pointy-clawed co-star, Hugh Jackman.

That's the big news of the day, following an extensive Vanity Fair profile with the main trio of artists responsible for turning "Deadpool & Wolverine" into what it's become: Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy. The trouble started as early as Disney's acquisition of rival studio Fox, which allowed the House of Mouse to fully integrate the "X-Men" franchise into its ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. But after debuting "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" to great success over the years, Reynolds struggled with cracking the main story for the threequel. It wasn't until a fortuitous phone call from Jackman — on the eve of an important pitch meeting with Kevin Feige, no less — that things rounded into form.