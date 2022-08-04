Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Are Working On A 'Gnarlier' New Project After Mission: Impossible 8

Let the good times keep rolling. It's no coincidence that the noticeable jump in quality in the "Mission: Impossible" movies (no, guys, I love John Woo as much as the next person but "Mission: Impossible 2" still isn't good!) happens to intersect perfectly with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie's involvement in the franchise. In fact, from the moment he first began to collaborate with action star Tom Cruise on "Jack Reacher" (though you could go back even further to McQuarrie writing the screenplay for "Valkyrie"), it almost felt like a fait accompli that his work on "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" and all the subsequent sequels would result in some of the absolute best installments since the 1996 original.

To the surprise of no one, neither party is terribly interested in parting ways. Having partnered up on "Edge of Tomorrow," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," "Top Gun: Maverick," and now both "Dead Reckoning" sequels — oh, and there's still that upcoming space-set movie, don't forget! — both McQuarrie and Cruise are already setting their sets on their next project together.

In their own words, fans can look forward to something even "gnarlier" than they got in "Top Gun: Maverick."