Deadpool Broke Box Office Records By Breaking The Marvel Mold

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I remember reading one of the Deadpool comic books, and somebody asked Deadpool what he looks like. He said he looks like a cross between a Shar-Pei and Ryan Reynolds. I was like, I really, really wanna play this guy at some point," Reynolds said in 2009 of playing Deadpool. The actor, then known for his roles in films like "Van Wilder" and "Just Friends," would end up playing the part multiple times, but the journey to get a proper "Deadpool" movie made was a rough one that took well over a decade. It became a passion project for Reynolds that he championed every step of the way, ultimately resulting in one of the biggest R-rated movies in history.

Development on "Deadpool" dates back to at least 2004 when David S. Goyer wanted to work with Reynolds again after their collaboration on "Blade: Trinity." Things stalled out on the solo film, but Fox decided that including the character in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" was a good idea. "At that point, I was under the impression that it was 'either play Deadpool in this iteration or someone else will.' So, of course, I signed on," Reynolds later explained of the ultimatum he was presented with. That movie presented us with a disastrous version of the fan-favorite Marvel character, only serving to make what happened later all the more incredible.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the impending release of "Deadpool & Wolverine," we're looking back at 2016's "Deadpool." We'll go over the film's long development journey, how some leaked test footage essentially forced Fox to give it the green light, what happened when the film hit theaters, how it changed the superhero landscape, and what lessons we can learn from it nearly a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?