The Box Office Flop That Had Ben Stiller Questioning His Career

"Zoolander 2" didn't have the best debut back in 2016. The sequel to Ben Stiller's 2001 comedy classic made just $55 million worldwide on a $50 million budget. Considering movies generally need to double their budget in order for the studio to start seeing a return on investment, that isn't all that great. Such a poor box office showing was made worse by the critical response, with the film currently sitting at a dismal 22% on Rotten Tomatoes. Indeed, /Film's review criticized "Zoolander 2" for being as stupid and out of touch as Derek Zoolander himself.

There was no reason why "Zoolander 2" needed to be as bad as it was, though. The sequel reassembled the stars of the original, with Stiller joined by Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell. Like its predecessor, the film also featured multiple celebrity cameos, including one particularly distasteful turn from Benedict Cumberbatch as a non-binary character. Okay, maybe there was a reason why the sequel bombed.

Anyway, all of this, it seems, upset Stiller. The star of both films co-wrote, produced, and directed the sequel and was apparently blindsided by its critical and commercial failure. Still, Stiller previously spoke about having made peace with the failure of "Zoolander 2" and had seemingly moved on from the whole debacle. Now, however, he's revisited this particularly dark chapter in his career in an interview where he elaborated on his struggles with the film's reception.