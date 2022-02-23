Ben Stiller Has Made Peace With The Box Office Failure Of Zoolander 2

There's that saying, "When one door closes another opens" — and Ben Stiller feels like that's exactly what happened to him when "Zoolander 2" absolutely tanked in the court of public opinion in 2016. The beloved comedian-turned-director spoke about how the flop changed the course of his life in an interview recently published by Esquire.

"If 'Zoolander 2' had been a huge hit, and then people were saying 'Zoolander 3'! Do this movie! That movie!'" he explained to the outlet before noting that watching the sequel fail was "not a great experience."

"That might have taken me off the road of having the space to work on developing ['Escape From Dannemora']. I might have gotten distracted by other bright shiny objects, but instead it opened a path where I could just do what I'd honestly wanted to do for years and years, which was: just direct something! To say, I'm just going to work on this project that I want to work on, because it takes a little time to get these things going, and if you don't stick with it you don't get there."

As much as I adore "Zoolander" — the original is one of my childhood favorites, and it has a special place in my heart — I'm actually really happy to see Stiller having his directorial renaissance away from comedy. "Escape From Dannemora" was widely revered for a reason; the actors (including Paul Dano and Benicio Del Toro) really nail the fraught and tense subject matter, and the series is ripe with suspense. If you didn't know Stiller had directed the Showtime series, you'd never know. It's completely out of our realm of possibility for him, and yet, he knocked it out of the park. It just goes to show: don't underestimate an artist. Also, don't do a sequel of a beloved comedy unless you know it's going to be all the way right.