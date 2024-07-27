Deadpool & Wolverine Blast Off With Astonishing $200 Million Opening Weekend

Not too long ago, Deadpool was considered such a box office risk that, mere days before his first solo movie was given a green light, the filmmakers had their budget slashed by $7-8 million. This forced a last-minute scramble to cut expensive stuff from the script. (Among other changes, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote in a gag where Deadpool tools up with a huge arsenal of weapons for the final fight, only to accidentally leave them in the back of a taxi.)

How the tables have turned! Marvel Studios has recently had a run of sequels with diminishing returns and outright box office flops like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels." But the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the straightforwardly-titled "Deadpool & Wolverine" has put Marvel back on top. A massive $96 million Friday total (including $38.5 million from Thursday previews) puts the team-up movie on track for an opening weekend in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

With the help of his new SSO (significant superhero other), Deadpool has smashed a box office record previously set by ... himself. 2016's "Deadpool" scored the biggest domestic opening ever for an R-rated movie with a $132.4 million debut, and held the record up until now. "Deadpool & Wolverine" has also left the $154.2 million opening weekend for "Inside Out 2" in its dust as it secures the biggest opening weekend of 2024, and it's unlikely that any of this year's remaining releases will manage to unseat it.