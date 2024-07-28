Panic Behind The Scenes Changed Deadpool & Wolverine's Title Just Before It Was Revealed

It may have taken six years to make it happen, but "Deadpool & Wolverine" is finally in theaters. It's been a long journey for the Merc With a Mouth following the release of 2018's "Deadpool 2" but Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Marvel Studios made a big finale to this trilogy that, in the early going, appears to be a real crowd-pleaser. It certainly doesn't hurt that the most popular character from the "X-Men" franchise is right there in the title. However, right up until the last second, the movie was going under a different name — one that might have changed the trajectory of the entire marketing campaign.

Reynolds and Jackman both appeared on a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" as guest hosts, interviewing one another in a funny little late night bit. While Jackman was interviewing Reynolds, he got his friend to tell a story he'd yet to tell anywhere else. "That was not the original title," Reynolds revealed. "It was 'Wolverine & Deadpool,' wasn't it?" Jackman quipped before Reynolds divulged the real story:

"The movie was originally called 'Deadpool & Friend.' I am actually not joking. On the eve of the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl is where we first launched the trailer to Deadpool and, not friend, but Wolverine, it leaked, because of the son of a b****es on the internet. The title leaked. We looked at it, and listened, and they f*****g hated that title, and we were not feeling so good about that anymore. It went with the trailer we were showing. It was kind of a perfect title for the first materials we had out there."

This is pretty surprising given that Wolverine is a main character right alongside Deadpool. Heck, Jackman saved "Deadpool 3" when he called Reynolds to say that he wanted to put the claws back on. So the title, as it exists, seems very fitting.