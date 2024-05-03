Marvel's Kevin Feige Rejected The Original Idea For Deadpool & Wolverine

Six years after "Deadpool 2" became a huge hit (technically Brad Pitt's biggest movie), we're finally getting a third entry in the wildly popular superhero franchise. This time, Ryan Reynolds is suiting up again as the Merc with a Mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a wild, R-rated trip through the multiverse. Not only that, he's also called upon Hugh Jackman to put on the claws once more, with the actor suiting up as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's "Logan." The resulting film is director Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which figures to be one of the biggest movies of the summer. However, arriving at the story at the center of this superhero blockbuster was no small task, as it turns out.

In a new interview with Empire, it's explained that Reynolds first pitched a "'Rashomon' story about Wolverine and Deadpool and something that they got into together, but told from three completely different perspectives." Reynolds added that it was "a way to make a large-scale movie in a very small way." This lines up with a brief logline the actor shared for a proposed version of "Deadpool 3" in early 2021. Ultimately, though, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige turned that idea down, with Feige explaining that he had the larger scope of the MCU to keep in mind. Reynolds, fortunately, had no shortage of ideas. As Feige put it: