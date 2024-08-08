Borderlands Review: Eye Candy Visuals And A Gun-Totin' Cate Blanchett Can't Bring This Video Game Movie To Life

The video game movie adaptation used to be something close to an oxymoron, insofar as artists taking paper-thin material and attempting to flesh it out into a feature-length story resulted in some wildly, er, unique takes on classic video games; witness "Super Mario Bros." and "Double Dragon," for starters. As video games continued to expand and evolve, they began to resemble cinema more and more, deliberately so. Now it's gotten to the point where many video games are so intricate in their plotting, so rich in their characterizations (and acting performances), and so cinematic in their technique that a movie adaptation can almost seem redundant.

First launched in 2009, "Borderlands," the game series, is the type that straddles the line between cinematic experience and personalized interactive adventure, providing a richly detailed world in which the player can choose their own character to explore, as well as a scripted storyline that they can follow in order to complete the game. Thus, an adaptation can be a simple or complex prospect. The world-building and variety of characters (both types and actual examples) are there for the mining, yet the choice of story could potentially alienate hardcore fans and/or confuse newbies.

"Borderlands," the movie, attempts to walk that particularly tricky line and ends up smack in the middle of the road. While its heavily generic storyline and offensively inoffensive tone are very likely the result of its long gestation period and behind-the-scenes shuffling, part of the blame is a failure to acknowledge the way video games, movies, and video game movies have grown past what they used to be in 2009. "Borderlands" may look like the game come to life, but the lack of innovation in its adaptation leaves it lifeless.