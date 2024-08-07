The First Reactions To Eli Roth's Borderlands Movie Are All Saying The Same Thing

What makes the "Borderlands" video game franchise so enduring? For starters, it is a classic looter-shooter that combines the best elements of an open-world map and smooth first-person combat with a narrative embroiled in a singular sense of quirkiness that is difficult to replicate. Set in a dystopian world overrun by hypercapitalism, "Borderlands" effortlessly mixes near-future sociopolitical concerns with humanity's attempts to covet alien architecture, where every playable character emerges as distinct and fleshed-out. It is an experience that demands immersion and replay, as the franchise's roleplay elements feel fresh and audacious with every entry. "Borderlands" succeeds in balancing its brash humor with its more brutal, violent flashpoints, paving the path for a measured narrative that goes hand in hand with the thrill of player versus player (PvP) matches.

Adapting such a distinct video game franchise is a daunting task, but not wholly impossible. Prime Video's recent "Fallout" series is emblematic of that; it lovingly retains the core identity of the games while inventing a riveting tale with established in-game worldbuilding and lore. Eli Roth's rendition of "Borderlands" ... manages to do none of that, at least according to the first reactions after its world premiere on August 6, as most responses to the film describe it as "uninspired" or "a disaster." This does not appear to be a case where Roth's adaptation is merely flawed, as everything from the film's tone to its performances is being firmly criticized.

To set the mood, let's look at critic Matthew Simpson's tweet, which describes the film as "really bad." Simpson added: "I really wanted to like it, but an uninspired plot + several phoned-in performances + being stuck in a weird place where it looks both expensive and cheap at the same time make it a huge misfire."

Okay, let's dive into this.