Borderlands Fans Are Shocked By Missing Movie Characters

The first trailer for Eli Roth's "Borderlands" has drawn mixed responses from fans of the original video games. Some are unhappy with the casting choices for characters, like comedian Kevin Hart as tough guy Roland and Cate Blanchett as Lilith, a character who was in her 20s in the first "Borderlands" game. And then there are the characters who didn't get cast at all.

Lilith and Roland were two of the four playable characters in Gearbox Software's original chaotic shooter-looter, which allowed up to four players to team up and take on the hostile planet of Pandora in the search for a legendary Vault. Lilith has the advantage of strange powers that allow her to become temporarily invisible, while Roland is highly effective with heavy guns and has an automatic turret for backup. But missing from the trailer for "Borderlands" — and apparently from the whole movie, unless they show up as a surprise — are arguably the two most fun character classes from the first game, Mordecai and Brick.

Brick is a classic tank/brawler character: a broad slab of muscle who specializes in blowing stuff up and pounding enemies into pulp with his fists. Mordecai is the opposite: he has a talent for sharpshooting and sniper rifles, meaning he's most lethal from a distance. More importantly, though, Mordecai has a pet bird who tears people's faces off on command.