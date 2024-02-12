The MCU Problem James Gunn Hopes His DC Universe Can Avoid

It's long been said that Marvel Studios has a villain problem. In many of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the villains are typically bland, lack personality, and have incredibly simple motivations; they are usually spurred by revenge or an implacable lust for power. In the original Marvel Comics from which the MCU villains are all derived, readers are typically given months, years, even decades to understand a power-mad tyrant. As one-off movie villains, however, the characters are given short shrift, becoming mere monsters-of-the-week whom we may very likely never see again. Sometimes a talented actor or actress will be able to bring some pizzazz to a poorly written villain, but the fact remains that the villains remain poorly written.

Which indicates a more fundamental issue than mere villains. Moreso than generic bad guys, the MCU has a story problem. The world of superheroes is typically a universe of moral absolutes; there are heroes and there are villains and they only solve their problems by fighting/killing. There are only so many stories one can explore in that framework. The MCU hasn't wanted to breach traditional comic book boundaries, choosing instead to ramp up the action and feature more and more powerful villains who engage in higher and higher-stakes shenanigans.

After Thanos (Josh Brolin) murdered half the population of the universe in "Avengers: Infinity War," there was really nowhere to go but down. At least that's the way James Gunn feels. Gunn previously made three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for the MCU and is currently organizing a cinematic reboot of the DC Comics universe for Warner Bros. Speaking to Deadline in 2023, Gunn revealed that superhero fatigue is real, and that he aims to avoid it with the DCU by focusing on character instead of story.