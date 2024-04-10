Fallout Review: A Stellar Video Game Adaptation

"Fallout" avoids the big flaw of most video game adaptations by throwing away the plot and instead focusing on letting the audience live in this fantastical world. It doesn't mess with the games' storylines, it doesn't contradict player agency, and it just lets "Fallout" be "Fallout."

Indeed, the true star of the show isn't Walton Goggin's hot ghoul or Ella Purnell's vault dweller, but the production design. The world of "Fallout" feels as big and detailed as "Foundation" or "Rings of Power," while still feeling as desolate as "The Last of Us." The show has a unique atom-punk retrofuturism style that somehow combines robots and Bing Crosby. The story takes place over 200 years after nuclear war destroyed the planet, with a small percentage of the population surviving by hiding in underground vaults. Every part of the show feels tactile and lived-in, from the robots to the ruined buildings and the vaults, and even smaller details like the Nuka Cola machines and the weapons — this is "Fallout" brought to life.

Though it takes place centuries after nuclear armageddon ended civilization, this is not a somber "The Last of Us" story, though it is still about humans acting as monsters. Instead, "Fallout" has more in common with the cartoonish insanity of "Mad Max," and the poignant humor of "Dr. Strangelove." A big part of this is the music, which echoes the Jazz and Space ages of the '40s and '50s. The show incorporates a lot of songs from the game, which gives it a distinct sound that's unlike any modern TV show — really, what other big-budget show has The Ink Spots' "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire" or Nat King Cole's "Orange Colored Sky" as major music moments?