Fallout's Trademark Violence And Grim Comedy Will Be A Big Part Of The Show

It is not just "Star Wars," but TV in general that is getting too serious (at least when it comes to blockbuster genre TV), from "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" to "The Last of Us" and most superhero shows. Even the live-action "One Piece" was darker and more serious than both its anime and manga counterparts.

This is why it is so refreshing to hear that the TV adaptation of the popular video game series "Fallout" will not shy away from the absurdly grim comedy of its post-apocalyptic source material.

In a preview piece for Vanity Fair, creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan detailed his vision for the adaptation and how faithful the show will be to the games. As Todd Howard, director of "Fallout 3" and "Fallout 4" explained, part of what makes the adaptation work is that it maintains the humor of the original "Fallout" games.

"We had a lot of conversations over the style of humor, the level of violence, the style of violence," said Howard, who also executive produces the TV adaptation. "Look, 'Fallout' can be very dramatic, and dark, and post-apocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink [...] I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show."

Part of how the show captures this is by including the Vault Boy iconography of the games, its cartoonish look, and its perpetual smile. The use of the Vault Boy logo is an ironic contrast with the dark and violent world of the games.