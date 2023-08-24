Star Wars TV Is Way Too Serious, And It's Bumming Me Out, Man

Let me put this as straight as I can right off the bat: some of the best "Star Wars" stories are serious. "The Empire Strikes Back" is the least pulpy fun of the original trilogy and is my favorite by a country mile. "Andor" blew me away with its kind of radical approach to focus on the banal evil of Imperial bureaucracy that is just as much of a threat as space wizards with lightning fingers, if not more so.

So, if you clicked on this headline expecting a ragebait article, I apologize. You might not agree with what I'm about to say, but know it is coming from a deep place of love for "Star Wars" which is the most rich, diverse, and exciting blockbuster cinematic landscape I've ever experienced.

After watching the first two episodes of Disney+'s latest "Star Wars" show, I was struggling with something I couldn't quite put my finger on. The visuals weren't the problem. Unlike "The Book of Boba Fett" I didn't find "Ahsoka" overly cartoony. In fact, that opening shot with the spaceship gave me instant OT model work vibes.

There wasn't a villain issue. I'm intrigued by Ray Stevenson's character who, after two episodes, seems to be resting in a fascinating gray area between altruistic Jedi, dastardly Sith, and selfish Han Solo-ish rogue. And we know that the smartest "Star Wars" baddie is out there somewhere and when Thrawn shows up that means some big trouble for our heroes.

So what's the issue, then? Why did I feel there was something a little off, like I was missing a crucial piece of what makes "Star Wars," "Star Wars" to me?

I came to the conclusion that everybody in "Ahsoka" was just being too damn stoic.