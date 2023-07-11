Ahsoka Trailer Breakdown: Beware The Heir To The Empire

Are you a fan of "Star Wars" animation? If so, you're probably experiencing a mix of exhilaration and anxiety watching the trailers for "Ahsoka," a spinoff of "The Mandalorian" that doubles as a sequel to the critically acclaimed "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" animated series. If you're not, well, you better get strapped in. "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" co-creator David Filoni, who's also the head writer and executive producer on "Ahsoka," is about to fully obliterate the divide separating the live-action and animated sides of a galaxy far, far away.

"Ahsoka" sees Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the live-action iteration of the titular Force-wielder from "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." There's a lot that casual viewers unfamiliar with "Star Wars" animation might not realize about the Togruta warrior, not least of all the not-so-insignificant fact that she was once Anakin Skywalker's Padawan before leaving the Jedi Order. "The Mandalorian" and "Boba Fett" didn't exactly help in clarifying this matter, with characters frequently (and inaccurately) referring to Ahsoka as being a Jedi on those shows. At the same time, Ahsoka herself only vaguely alluded to her shared history with Anakin, so you're forgiven if you missed that entirely.

Perhaps that's why the newly released "Ahsoka" trailer goes out of its way to emphasize that its protagonist was once an upstart kid who fought side by side with the man who would ultimately become Darth Vader during the Clone Wars. Thankfully, that's far from the most interesting thing in the preview. Let's dive into the rest of it, shall we?