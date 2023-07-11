Ahsoka Trailer: War Is Inevitable In The Latest Star Wars Series

A new trailer for the upcoming live-action "Ahsoka" is here, and there are two possibilities. Either the metric ton of references to "Star Wars Rebels," one of the best "Star Wars" stories ever told, was like catnip to you, or the translation from animation to live-action — and the seemingly retconning of a lot of the character work done on that show — feels like a betrayal to the entire "Star Wars" animated output of the past 15 years.

The trailer makes it very clear this is not just a continuation to The MandoVerse, but a proper continuation to "Rebels," picking up right where we left off and promising a reunion with the Ghost Crew — except Garazeb "Zeb" for some reason, despite him already showing up in "The Mandalorian." We see the LothalNet comm tower E-272 (better known as Ezra's Tower) where we last saw Ahsoka and Sabine in the series finale of "Rebels," and even Sabine's mural of the Ghost Crew. We get the return of Hera trying to convince the Rebel command that they should fight rather than sit around and do nothing. We even get a prominent shot of Chopper, the best droid in "Star Wars" — eat it, R2! And a fan service-y shot of Sabine getting her cartoon haircut back.

Indeed, this poses a bigger problem than any other "Star Wars" show until now: how to make this a show that successfully pays off 15-year-old plot threads while also serving as many people's introduction to these characters. "The Mandalorian" didn't have that problem, and even "Book of Boba Fett" mostly relied on a bit of knowledge from a single movie, rather than four seasons of TV. We don't know the answer, but hey, Thrawn is here!