Dave Filoni Sees Thrawn As The 'Big Bad' Of Star Wars' New Republic Era

For better or worse, Palpatine is the big bad of the entire "Star Wars" saga as we know it, and even if you look at it more closely rather than look at the macro story, it's always Force-users who are the villains. We have Vader in the original trilogy, Maul, Dooku, and Palpatine in the prequels, and Kylo Ren and Snoke in the sequel trilogy. Even "Star Wars Rebels" had big force-sensitive villains like the Inquisitors, Vader, and Maul.

Other than "Andor" and its rather despicable human villains, every bad guy we've faced (the big ones, not antagonists like Hux, Viceroy Gunray, or Captain Phasma) use the Force. That is, until now, because "Heir to the Empire" is coming, and with it, one of the biggest "Star Wars" villains ever: Thrawn. After having a big role in "Rebels," and after teases all throughout "Mandalorian," the trailer for "Ahsoka" finally showed us the Chiss Grand Admiral in the flesh. According to the cowboy hat himself, Dave Filoni, Thrawn is the defining villain of this new era of "Star Wars."

When asked by Empire for their Summer 2023 preview issue if Thrawn is the "big bad of this New Republic era," Filoni answered without hesitation, "Definitely, in my eyes." He added:

"Thrawn became this very iconic villain, because he was different than anything we'd seen before. He wasn't another helmet-wearing, lightsaber-wielding bad guy."

As Filoni tells it, what was bold about the character was that he didn't have the force like Vader, but could still fight. Thrawn is "a leader, a military strategist, a Moriarty archetype, someone that will out-think you, out-strategize you," and confirmed again that the character is "a critical player in this time period."