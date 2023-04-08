Lars Mikkelsen Confirmed As Grand Admiral Thrawn In Ahsoka

Two Danish brothers are dominating the villain scene at this year's Star Wars Celebration. On Friday, Mads Mikkelsen came to the Celebration Stage to present the final trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in which he plays Indy's latest Nazi nemesis, Jürgen Voller. And during the panel for "Ahsoka" on Saturday, it was confirmed that Lars Mikkelsen is playing the live-action version of Grand Admiral Thrawn as he returns from his involuntary space whale vacation to terrorize the "Star Wars" galaxy once more. Mikkelsen also voiced the character in "Star Wars Rebels."

The cast of Dave Filoni's live-action follow up to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" will be led by Rosario Dawson as the eponymous Ahsoka Tano, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead playing Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Eman Asfandi as Ezra Bridger. Ezra was last seen heading off to parts unknown with Thrawn and the purrgils, but footage from the upcoming episode of "The Mandalorian" alluded to whispers of Thrawn's return.

Joining Mikkelsen's Thrawn on the villain front are Ray Stevenson as Sith Lord Baylan Skoll, and Ivanna Sakho as Shin Hati. Always two, there are.