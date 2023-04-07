Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer: The Adventure Continues

I was never a "Star Wars" kid growing up. No, instead, the Lucasfilm movies I most gravitated towards were the "Indiana Jones" movies. I just had more fun with them than the flicks set in a galaxy far, far away. So I'm pretty much in the tank for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which, based on this trailer, looks like a hell of a lot of fun. I'll admit I'm sad that Steven Spielberg didn't return to helm what will likely be the final film (or at the very least, the final film with Harrison Ford as Indy). But I'm happy we're at least getting one more adventure with Dr. Jones.

Here are the official details of the film:

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic "Indiana Jones" franchise, which is directed by James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari," "Logan"). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score.

As you can see, there's not much of a synopsis. They're keeping that tucked away somewhere, perhaps in that big ass warehouse where they put the Ark of the Covenant.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before hitting theaters on June 30, 2023.