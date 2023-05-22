Ray Stevenson, Marvel, Star Wars, And RRR Actor, Has Died At 58

Not many actors could claim they had played multiple Marvel characters and Star Wars characters in addition to famous historical figures and the villain in one of the biggest Tollywood hits of all time, but Ray Stevenson was one of them. As first reported by Italian news outlets and later confirmed by The Wrap and Variety, the actor died today at the age of 58. Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson began acting in film and TV in the '90s. He would go on to become a bigger name thanks to his roles as Titus Pullo in the HBO series "Rome" and as Dagonet, one of Arthur's Knights of the Round Table, in Antoine Fuqua's 2004 period action-adventure movie "King Arthur."

As someone with a knack for playing hard-edged fighters and antiheroes, Stevenson was a natural fit to portray the Marvel comic book vigilante Frank Castle in Lexi Alexander's absurdly violent 2008 cult film "Punisher: War Zone." He would continue to carve out a niche for himself by playing hardened criminals and goons in "The Book of Eli" and "Kill the Irishman," along with his stint as Isaak Sirko on "Dexter." But Stevenson could also play against type, as he did in his role as one third of Thor's lovable Warriors Three, Volstagg, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Thor" films and as Porthos in Paul W.S. Anderson's utterly ludicrous (and ridiculously fun) "The Three Musketeers."