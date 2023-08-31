Netflix's One Piece Is Much Darker Than The Anime, And Fans Should Be Ready

"One Piece" is not just one of the most popular manga ever, but a total phenomenon, and one of the best works of modern fiction. Eiichiro Oda crafted a story with great thematic depth, one that explores subjects of imperialism, oppression, racism, slavery, and that's just scratching the surface. It also expands its world to become one of the most fleshed-out fictional landscapes ever. Each island and each character exude a rich history and mythology, which make for a fleshed-out saga with extensive lore.

What keeps it such an entertaining and not at all convoluted story is the fact that Oda has never lost track of the sense of childlike wonder, of adventure, or the goofy tone from the early days of the manga. Even at its darkest moments, when someone died or when we experienced huge battles against governments, "One Piece" always has moments of absurd and ludicrous humor that make you smile. After all, "One Piece" is a Shonen Jump manga (the magazine's name is literally named after its target demographic of young teenagers). The anime is also produced by Toei Animation, a studio primarily known for shows aimed at kids and teenagers, like "Candy Candy," "Sailor Moon," "Digimon," "Transformers," and "Dragon Ball."

This is why it is more than a little surprising when, even in the first episode of the Oda-approved Netflix live-action adaptation of "One Piece," we get characters swearing, and fighting rather bloody fights. The show is clearly a product of the post- "Game of Thrones" era in more ways than one, between its split storylines that eventually converge and its grittier tone — all of which change the way the show tells its story.