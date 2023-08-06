One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda Personally Approved Netflix's Live-Action Cast

Netflix's track record with live-action anime is not a strong one. "Cowboy Bebop" fans and director Shinichiro Watanabe are still reeling from that adaptation. Netflix now has its sights on "One Piece," the absurdly popular, 25+ year-long manga/anime about pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew. This time, though, the series' original creator — mangaka Eiichiro Oda — is on board as an executive producer. From glimpses behind-the-scenes, this wasn't just an honorary title either.

Oda wrote a letter of support for the series, shared by Netflix on Twitter on July 21, 2023 (or "One Piece Day," annually celebrating the manga's debut). Oda praised the work of the cast and crew, saying "There were no compromises on this show!" while encouraging fans to give it a chance despite its differences with the source material. Calling the show's producers and crew "'One Piece'" superfans, he was just as complimentary of the actors: "There were also some lines that I thought didn't feel like Luffy on paper ... But when I saw the filmed scenes, I went, 'It works when it's Iñaki [Godoy] performing it as Luffy!'"

Oda concluded his letter by making clear that he'll be there to shoulder the reaction to Netflix's "One Piece," for good or ill.

"By now I just love this production team and cast so much that I can't wait for them to get the acclaim they deserve from everyone around the world. And if by chance people have some gripes, I'll be there to receive them together."

In the September issue of SFX magazine, the cast and creative team behind Netflix's "One Piece" affirmed that Oda was involved in the series right from the start.