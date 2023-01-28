Cowboy Bebop Anime Creator Shinichiro Watanabe Was Not A Fan Of The Netflix Adaptation

It's been over a year since Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" began then ended, but it was clear the project was a misfire long before now. The series was canceled three weeks after premiere, lightning speed even by Netflix standards. It turns out that one of those disappointed was the anime's primary creator, animation director Shinichirō Watanabe (he and his team are collectively credited as the creator "Hajime Yatate").

Before Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" premiered, Watanabe revealed he'd been asked for his input: "I read the initial concept and provided my opinions, but I'm not sure if they will be reflected in the final product." He added that his suggestions being ignored would "leave a bad taste in [his] mouth," but to avoid making the crew's jobs tougher, he would simply hope it "turn[ed] out good." His hopes weren't met.

Watanabe recently spoke with Forbes. Topics ranged from how he entered the anime industry to his later works like "Samurai Champloo" and "Space Dandy." But he was also asked for his thoughts on Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop." Watanabe revealed Netflix sent him a preview of the series; he wasn't able to watch anything beyond the first scene:

"​​I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not 'Cowboy Bebop' and I realized at that point that if I wasn't involved, it would not be 'Cowboy Bebop.' I felt that maybe I should have done this. Although the value of the original anime is somehow far higher now."

Indeed, the best part of this whole episode is that Netflix added the "Cowboy Bebop" anime to its streaming library. So, why did Watanabe think the live-action series isn't even an imitation of his anime?