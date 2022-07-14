Don't Make Me Go Star John Cho Talks About The Film's Ending, The Afterparty Season 2, And More [Interview]

We're told from a very young age that we should not judge a book by its cover. Similarly, we should not judge a movie by its poster or trailer. But some movies follow a formula so closely that you're not really surprised when you predicted everything that would happen. Two people from very different walks of life are thrown together and they fall in love. A group of friends reconnect after many years to remind themselves that the best years of their lives don't have to be over. A family reluctantly goes on a road trip together, then learns important lessons about life and themselves. There are tons of these archetypes, and there's nothing wrong with them. Sometimes it's comforting when you don't need to put too much thought into the media you're consuming in order to enjoy it.

But every once in a while, you'll come across a story that seems like it's going by the book until it decides to throw the book out the window. You think you know exactly where it's going, then NOPE. That's how you might classify Prime Video's latest tearjerker "Don't Make Me Go" from writer Vera Herbert and director Hannah Marks. John Cho stars as a single father named Max, who learns that his headaches are actually more serious than he thought. Anxious to spend as much time with his daughter Wally (played by newcomer Mia Isaac) as he can before he's gone, the duo embark on a road trip to reconnect with the mother that left them so many years ago.

In our interview with Cho, we discuss subverting expectations narratively and professionally. The beloved actor touches on his eclectic career, getting the opportunity to be in projects that he'd like to see, and what his journey was able to do for a new generation of Asian and Asian-Americans in Hollywood. Plus, we get into the ending of the film that will surely have the audience feeling some kind of way.