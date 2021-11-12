Cowboy Bebop Early Buzz: Critics Aren't That Jazzed About Netflix's Live-Action Anime Adaptation

3,2,1 ... let's jam. Netflix's newest offering to subscribers is a take on one of the most influential anime shows of all time, but the early word on the street is that the live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" does not translate the old jazzy spirit of the original series.

The synopsis, from Netflix:

Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike's past?

This ten-episode iteration of "Cowboy Bebop" series was developed by André Nemec and penned by Christopher Yost, a writer known for his work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Thor: The Dark World" and "Thor: Ragnarok," and on "The Mandalorian" for the Disney+ streaming service.

"Cowboy Bebop" stars John Cho (the "Star Trek" reboot films), Mustafa Shakir ("Luke Cage"), Daniella Pineda ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Elena Satine ("Magic City"), and Alex Hassell ("The Boys"). It drops November 19, 2021 on Netflix, but critics got an early look at the goings-on of Spike Spigel (Cho) and his band of merry bounty hunters, and reactions are coming in.

/Film's own Danielle Ryan, ever the unafraid outlier among critics, has an in-depth review of the series dropping soon. Until then, she teases her read of the show not as a straight mimic, but a loving cover song by devoted fans.

The live-action #CowboyBebop isn't trying to replace the anime series but is like a cover song by artists who love the original. There are some big (possibly polarizing!) twists, but the cast, soundtrack, and storytelling make it a worthy entry to the canon. — Danielle Ryan (@danirat) November 12, 2021

Kansas City critic Katey Stoetzel sits closer to the middle of the fence and brings overall good tidings and praise for Cho, but finds the callbacks to the original animated series to be slapdash and uninspired: