More Live-Action Rick And Morty Segments Reveal An Alternate Take On This Twisted Universe

The fifth season of Adult Swim's hit animated series "Rick and Morty" just finished, coinciding with the programming block's 20th anniversary. (That's right, Adult Swim is almost old enough to buy a six-pack.) To celebrate and hype up the finale, they released a quick live-action promo of mad scientist Rick and his hapless grandson Morty, played by none other than "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd and "It" franchise star Jaeden Martell, respectively. The casting was perfect, as Lloyd's Doc Brown was series creator Justin Roiland's inspiration for Rick.

Adult Swim has released two more brief promos, each featuring the live-action Rick and Morty in a reference to their cartoon hijinks. Check them out below!