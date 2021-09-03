The Perfect Live-Action Rick And Morty Were Just Introduced By Adult Swim

It's a short promo that basically allows the live-action Rick and Morty to arrive in Rick's garage workshop and create a little parody of the scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" where Han Solo and Chewbacca arrive back on the Millennium Falcon. Rick stumbles into the garage and gives one of his trademark drunken burps before saying, "Morty, we're home." Morty responds with his signature, "Aw, jeez."

Fans are wondering whether this is merely one of Adult Swim's fun bumpers or if this is teasing something having to do with a live-action Rick and Morty for the season finale. After all, the tweet indicates that this is universe C-132, and the primary Rick and Morty operate in C-137. So this could be teasing a crossover into a live-action universe.

Personally, I'm betting it's just a promo gag rather than anything significant for the show. If "Rick and Morty" was going to do a full-on live-action sequence, I think the production quality would be a little higher. Plus, I would find it hard to believe that creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland would have any real desire to take the show in that direction. It would create a host of complications and endless questions, and they already have plenty of those to deal with every season.

Either way, the casting is perfect because the inception of "Rick and Morty" came from a parody of Doc and Marty, the characters played by Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in the "Back to the Future" franchise. Take a look at the origins of "Rick and Morty," when they were called "Doc and Mharti" in early animated shorts:

We'll find out this weekend if this live-action Rick and Morty has any real significance when the two-part finale (which is just two episodes) airs on Sunday at 11:00 P.M. ET on Adult Swim.