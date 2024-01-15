Amazon's Fallout TV Series Will Tackle Modern Politics Using The M*A*S*H Approach

Now that the age of superheroes is ending, video game adaptations are the new cinematic frontier. We've seen TV adaptations like "Arcane" and "The Last of Us" receive critical acclaim, while big-screen adaptations like the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies have proved to be huge commercial hits. The next highly anticipated TV adaptation of a beloved video game franchise is "Fallout," co-created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy ("Westworld") with Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Tomb Raider") and Graham Wagner ("Portlandia") serving as showrunners.

"Fallout" takes place in 2296, 219 years after a great nuclear war that annihilated mankind. The survivors took refuge in underground bunkers known as Vaults. Those who leave the vaults encounter a dangerously hostile and brutal wasteland that, despite some elements of advanced technology, retains the aesthetics of 1950s Americana. It's a retrofuturistic story set hundreds of years in the future, featuring mutated monsters and intelligent (and somehow hot) ghouls. But to bring the heart of the show back to present day worries, the creators of "Fallout" looked to an iconic TV show about war and comedy: "M*A*S*H."

"Just as 'M*A*S*H' gets to talk about Vietnam through the lens of the Korean War, we get to talk about the mess we're in now through the lens of ... 'What if everybody just gets on with it and destroys the f***ing world?'" Nolan explained to Empire magazine, summing up the video game adaptation as "what happens when you outsource the survival of the human race." In the 1970s, the writers of "M*A*S*H" could draw on news headlines about the Vietnam War for inspiration, and Wagner says that "Fallout" was also developed against an eerily relevant backdrop: