Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Had The Best-Ever Opening Weekend For A Video Game Movie

Many a filmmaker in recent years has thought themselves to be the one who would finally, against all odds (as much as $100+ million blockbusters could possibly be an underdog, at least), break the dreaded video game curse. Quality films that have reached a positive consensus among both fans and critics have proven to be an elusive target for this particular breed of adaptation, to put it mildly. But despite the rampant popularity in their original medium, box office success for these video game movies hasn't turned out to be as much of a slam-dunk as studio executives (and shareholders, importantly) likely hoped. But perhaps even in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, there might be some hope ... provided by "Sonic," of all things.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" managed to barely squeak out a positive Rotten Tomatoes percentage among critics in general (although /Film's Josh Spiegel came away with a much less charitable response to the "overlong and exhausting" sequel in his review) and now appears to have fared even better during this past weekend. According to Variety (via IGN), the "Sonic" follow-up has set a record of sorts as the best performing video game movie during its opening weekend of release, outperforming the first "Sonic" movie in 2020 ($58 million over its first 3 days and $70 million including the President's Day holiday) and coming in even higher than modestly optimistic expectations from last week. The sequel claimed the number 1 spot at the box office by a sizeable margin, raking in a hefty $71 million domestically that left competitors like Sony's vampire comic book movie "Morbius" and Universal's Michael Bay-directed "Ambulance" scrambling to make up the difference.

Internationally, an additional $37 million helped bring the film's worldwide total to $141 million overall. When compared to the film's reported $90 million budget (though, as always, one must factor in the significant marketing costs as well), that paints a rosy picture for the sequel's chances of turning a profit — meaning that it may actually justify all those sequel teases when all is said and done.