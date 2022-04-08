Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Collects $6.3 Million At Thursday Box Office, Laps The Original

It is a downright huge weekend at the box office — in some ways one of the biggest we've had since the pandemic began. Not only is it the second weekend for "Morbius," but both "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and Michael Bay's "Ambulance" are hitting theaters, while "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is expanding wide. There is a lot for moviegoers to choose from, that much is certain. At least one of these movies is off to a damn fine start as well, as "Sonic 2" did quite well in preview screenings on Thursday.

According to Variety, director Jeff Fowler's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" earned $6.3 million in Thursday previews. That's about double what the original did in 2020, which should set this up for a big opening weekend. It should be noted that screenings were happing very early on Thursday, far earlier than the typical 7 pm or so screenings, meaning that the sequel may have had a bit of an advantage over its predecessor. In any event, the Sega video game adaptation is expected to best the competition with a debut weekend of $50 million or more. Though these strong preview numbers lead me to believe it will eclipse $60 million.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" opened to $58 million in February 2020 and finished its run with $319 million against an $85 million budget. While various budget figures have been floated as high as $120 million for the sequel, Variety states it was made for $90 million, which would be great for Paramount pictures if true. The film stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz.