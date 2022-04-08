Everything Everywhere All At Once Composers Son Lux On Their Epic, 49-Track Score [Interview]

How did some of the film's themes influence the short, melodic themes you created?

Lott: I think the early in the early stages of working on this movie is where we came up with the themes, the melodic themes. There was maybe one theme that came later, which was Jobu's theme, which was one that Rafiq wrote. For the most part, the melodic themes that we came up with for the movie were in response to the story, in a broad sense. And for that reason, it felt very natural to write melodies that were kind of naive and lent themselves well to something more tender and sweet. I think naive is actually a good word on the surface of these melodies. There's no complexity to them.

There's a simplicity, a kind of plainsong aspect to them, and that also made our job a lot easier later because as we were casting these melodies at different lights, they didn't have too much information in them that leaned in one particular direction or the other, or too much shape or contour. They were simple enough that they could be portable into different universes and be effective based on the context, the orchestration, and the instrumentation.

Rafiq, how did Jobu's theme evolve as you worked on it?

Bhatia: That was a really interesting process because in talking to the Daniels about it, as we were working on those scenes, they said, "We don't want it to seem menacing or usual villain music, and in fact, we're trying to see if we can convey that Jobu is almost like a cult leader, where there's a 'having all the answers' optimism, but that there's something really creepy about it at the same time." There was an instrument that is used a lot in the score, it's a guitar that I'm playing actually with a processing on it that shifts it up two octaves in pitch, and it has this portamento thing. We use it to activate this big reverb. And so, I was in that zone and a thing that's nice about that world is that up that high dissonance reads differently, you know? And so, you can have things that are actually weirder and they seem more consonant than they are.

While we were working on that, we pulled in a collaborator of ours who also happens to be my fiance now, Nina Moffitt. She's an incredible vocalist and able to shape melodic ideas in a way that even a sustained note can be a platform for her to create a whole timbral envelope out of. It's almost like an instrument approach to using the voice. She did these wordless vocals on it that were creepy, but they were childlike at the same time. It straddled this line between Jobu's character having an innocence and a simplicity, but also an underlying weirdness.

When I talked to the sound team, they said they were very much responding to the pace of your score, the rise and falls in it. Is that how you imagined it from the beginning or how they interpreted it?

Chang: I think that was inherent in the film. Through the task of scoring, it was difficult for us sometimes to see the big picture of everything when we're all going scene by scene and working that way. Well, I know Andrew is also scene by scene kind of meticulously putting sounds together, but in terms of mixing, Brent and Alex, I think they were able to see a bigger arc and I think the story itself and the way that we were kind of directed by the Daniels to score it, gave it a natural ebb and flow because a lot of the times we're working on it, we're just like, "I hope this all reads when it is washed down together."

I have to say that when we recently got to watch it a couple times at certain screenings, I was pleased with how Unbridled Sound and the sound team really shaped it, in a very macro sense. There are so many moments in this movie where there's these crazy, like swells, you know what I mean? Where you see all the different universes flashing. There's, I don't know, probably five or seven, eight moments like that in the film. When we were working on it, we were just like, okay, it's another crazy swell, let's make it. But then they really mixed it in such a way where I would say there's two of them that are true peaks in the movie and the other ones are not as crazy.

It kind of gives the whole thing a shape that is something that, at least I personally wasn't necessarily super engaged with that thought process. Especially because we were cramming to get all the music just done by the time we were at the mix stage, because there was so much music to make.

Lott: There's more music in the movie than is on the soundtrack, which is insane because the soundtrack is 49 tracks long.

Chang: There were a hundred cues or something like that.

Lott: There's a hundred music cues. There's a little bit over a hundred music cues and all but I think five of those are original music cues. It's the craziest thing. It's like scoring at least three movies. I think it would've killed us if the movie wasn't so magnificently nurturing as a thing to continually be feeding on essentially. This process was grueling in one sense, but it was also very nourishing, I think as a creative team, the three of us and across the distance because we were all in different cities and it was COVID and everything. So, and then to be able to engage with the Daniels, at least once a week for hours to work on this and to winnow out what would become the score from nothing. And to learn so much in the process was an inexplicable growth moment, I think for us, collectively and individually.

Chang: I can't overstate how involved the Daniels were in the process, in terms of reviewing the cues week by week and giving us extremely insightful notes and speaking to sort of what you're talking about with shaping the art of it. They were definitely instrumental in that, for sure. And not to mention that they also contributed to the music in the movie directly in some ways, one of which is Daniel Kwan.

You know the scene where they're talking about the origins of the hotdog hand universe? You hear the "2001" music, but played on trumpet, really badly at that moment. It's Daniel Kwan playing trumpet. Originally, we were talking about maybe finding a children's orchestra to butcher the song and that would be perfect for that scene. But there were just so many things to figure out and problem solving that we never got around to it. We were like, "Wait, but Daniel, you played trumpet, but you haven't played in a long time. Would you still have access to a trumpet?" He totally went for it and created the perfect thing for that scene. So that's him playing trumpet on the score.