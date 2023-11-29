Prime Video's New Fallout TV Series Is Canon With The Video Games

The upcoming "Fallout" television series is heading to Prime Video next year, and while the show is based on the popular video game franchise, it's not a retelling of anything we've seen before in this retro-futuristic, post-apocalyptic world.

Bethesda Game Studios, the company that developed "Fallout," preferred that approach. And Todd Howard, an executive producer at Bethesda who also directed "Fallout 3" and "Fallout 4," recently shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that it was a pitch along these lines that secured Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy taking on the project.

"I did not want to do an interpretation of an existing story we did," Howard said. "That was the other thing — a lot of pitches were, you know, 'This is the movie of 'Fallout 3' ...' I was like, 'Yeah, we told that story.' I don't have a lot of interest seeing those translated. I was interested in someone telling a unique 'Fallout' story. Treat it like a game. It gives the creators of the series their own playground to play in."

Joy and Nolan appeared to take that mentality to heart and created a completely new story set in the "Fallout" universe. That doesn't mean, however, that what takes place on the television show doesn't fit into the other lore of the franchise.