Fallout First Look: Prime Video's Adaptation Of The Beloved Video Game Series Opens The Vault

After delivering an absurdly expensive, highly effective, and faithful Middle-earth show with "Rings of Power," Prime Video is getting ready to deliver us another expansive (and probably expensive) TV show based on a beloved property that will surely not spark passionate, toxic discourse: "Fallout."

It's been a while since we heard anything of the upcoming TV adaptation of the popular video game franchise created by Interplay Entertainment and now published by Bethesda Softworks. Announced in 2020, right in the middle of a global pandemic that made the very idea of a "Fallout" show feel both like an insensitively bad idea, but also the best possible coping mechanism, "Fallout" counts with Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan as head writers and executive producers, as well as "Tomb Raider" writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner as showrunners. Though we know desperately little about the show, we know Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachlan will star in it. Most excitedly, however, is Walton Goggins will play a main role, with reports saying he is set to play a ghoul — a human mutated due to nuclear fallout, essentially a highly intelligent and decayed zombie.

"Fallout" is one of the best role-playing video games out there, mostly because of its world-building and visual storytelling. Set in massive worlds with tons of side stories and quests, the "Fallout" games tell you a lot through the environment, as a big part of the fun is just to walk around its post-apocalyptic world and see the remnants of a world long gone, the look of skeletons doing mundane activities right before the bombs hit, or the abandoned diaries, audio recordings and even death games scattered throughout the wasteland. It's a neat way to make you want to explore the world, but it also serves to make the games feel like living, breathing worlds. Now, we're about to see a real, living recreation of the wasteland, as we just got our first look at the upcoming "Fallout" TV show.