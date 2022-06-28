Fallout TV Series: Everything We Know So Far

Are you prepared for the future? Well, you better be, because Prime Video's adaptation of "Fallout" is pushing forward. Expected to begin production sometime this year, it'll be the first time the franchise ventures outside the realm of gaming and into multimedia. Seriously, there has never been any supplementary media for "Fallout" that didn't involve games, both video and tabletop alike. This television series will be entirely new territory for the franchise, which is fitting given how there have not been many details released yet regarding what it'll be about.

That isn't to say that we can't piece together what information we do have. There is still plenty to speculate about, and a few interesting details on the project have been released to keep fans satiated. So get out of your vault, put on your robot armor, and let's dissect what we know so far about the upcoming and mysterious "Fallout" television adaptation.