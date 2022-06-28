Fallout TV Series: Everything We Know So Far
Are you prepared for the future? Well, you better be, because Prime Video's adaptation of "Fallout" is pushing forward. Expected to begin production sometime this year, it'll be the first time the franchise ventures outside the realm of gaming and into multimedia. Seriously, there has never been any supplementary media for "Fallout" that didn't involve games, both video and tabletop alike. This television series will be entirely new territory for the franchise, which is fitting given how there have not been many details released yet regarding what it'll be about.
That isn't to say that we can't piece together what information we do have. There is still plenty to speculate about, and a few interesting details on the project have been released to keep fans satiated. So get out of your vault, put on your robot armor, and let's dissect what we know so far about the upcoming and mysterious "Fallout" television adaptation.
When and where to watch Fallout
We do know one thing absolutely for certain about "Fallout," and it's the fact that it'll be streaming exclusively on Prime Video. There is a lot that you can say about Amazon developing a series where a major part of the story involves capitalistic greed during times of anxiety, but that's another article for another time.
Anyways, we know that Prime Video will be the streaming home of "Fallout," as the platform has a first-look deal with Kilter Films, the production company of "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. However, when it'll be released is another story, as we don't even have a solid idea of when the show will begin filming. Numerous sources have said that the show will begin production at some point this year, perhaps aiming for later in the year, but nothing concrete has been established yet. Here's to hoping they begin filming when they're ready and that they don't rush it.
What we think Fallout will be about
It's not exactly clear whether or not "Fallout" will be based on any one particular game. It has never been a series with recurring main characters or challenges, but elements of the greater world are constantly referenced, such as the Great War that turned the United States into an atomic wasteland. With this in mind, it's likely that the actual television series will be its own original story nestled within the timeline of the games.
This gives us a wide range of when the show might take place. Remember that the prequel to all the other canonical "Fallout" games, "Fallout 76," takes place in 2102, while the game that takes place the latest in the franchise, "Fallout 4," takes place in 2287. The "Fallout" series will likely take place within that 185-year time frame, meaning there are metric tons of lore that can be explored. Other than that and a few crumbs of character details, we are completely in the dark about what the series will entail.
What we know about the Fallout cast and crew
Here's where the few plot details about "Fallout" come in. There aren't a lot, but they're certainly there! Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins have been cast to play leads in the series; Purnell is slated to play a girl named Jean with a "can-do attitude" and maybe "a dangerous secret," while Goggins has been speculated to play a radiation-infused being called a ghoul. Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten have also been cast in the series in undisclosed roles. We're not sure about the types of characters Mendes-Jones and Moten will play outside of them being survivors, but we can definitely see MacLachlan playing an Overseer, the term given to leaders in the Vault-Tec vaults that survivors live in.
The crew bringing "Fallout" to life aren't names to scoff at, either. Nolan and Joy will serve as the series creators and executive producers, with Nolan tapped to direct its first few episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have also joined as showrunners and executive producers. Producing representatives for Bethesda, the IP holders of "Fallout," include Bethesda Game Studios producer Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks publishing director James Altman.