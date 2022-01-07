Fallout TV Series For Prime Video Is Still Happening, Jonathan Nolan Set To Direct

It's no secret that "Westworld" showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are big ol' video game nerds. Their love of button-smashing has even filtered its way into their otherwise dead-serious HBO sci-fi series. As /Film's Jacob Hall observed back in 2016, "'Westworld' is not a show about video games per se, but it is a show that is well-aware of electronic entertainment, how it's evolving, and how people engage with it."

Why bring this up? Well, it's because Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films is now moving forward with a Prime Video series based on the "Fallout" video games developed by Interplay Entertainment in 1997 and published by Bethesda Softworks since 2004. Almost a year and a half after the show was first announced in July 2020, Deadline has confirmed that Nolan will direct its premiere episode, much like he did with "Westworld." Production will begin at some point in 2022, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet (the co-writer of "Tomb Raider" and "Captain Marvel") and "Portlandia" scribe Graham Wagner serving as showrunners.

For those not familiar, the "Fallout" video games take place in a future post-apocalyptic wasteland laid to ruin by nuclear war. In terms of the aesthetic, their setting takes heavy influence from mid-20th century U.S. art and pop culture — the kind that blended hopefulness about what the technologies of tomorrow could bring with the ever-present fear that a global nuclear holocaust was just around the corner.