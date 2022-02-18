Fallout TV Series Adds Handsome Man Walton Goggins As A Disfigured Ghoul

Goggins will play a lead role, according to Variety. Sources have told the outlet he will play a character based on the ghouls in the games, but there's no word about if he'll be playing a specific ghoul or someone completely new to the franchise. The ghouls in "Fallout" are people who have suffered from exposure to high levels of radiation and have mutated as a result. They are largely immune to radiation as a result of said mutation, but they look an awful lot like rotting zombies — hence the name. There are dozens of named ghoul characters in the "Fallout" franchise, and since the series creators haven't shared which era or locale they're drawing from, any guess would be a total shot in the dark. While I would love to see "Fallout: New Vegas" made into a series following the breakaway of the New California Republic, I'm just excited to see "Fallout" finally make it to another entertainment medium. These worlds are so rich that I'm amazed they haven't been mined for TV or the movies sooner.

While Goggins is rugged and good-looking, I'm sure a bit of makeup can transform the versatile actor into a proper ghoul in no time. Many of the ghouls in "Fallout" are bitter, angry survivors with gravelly voices and a dark sense of humor, which certainly fits Goggins' character oeuvre. He's played a little bit of everything, and has a resume that includes roles on "The Shield," "Sons of Anarchy," "The Unicorn," "The Hateful Eight," and "Lincoln," to name just a few.

Production on the series is scheduled to begin later this year, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. Nolan and Lisa Joy will executive producer with Kilter Films under their Amazon overall deal. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films will produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, who own the franchise. In a dream world, we might see some of Bethesda's famous glitches made real in live-action, though that might be too meta for such a big production. Oh well, we'll always have Nuka World.