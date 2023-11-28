The Fallout TV Show Has More In Common With The Last Of Us Than Just The Post-Apocalypse

It's not just video game movies that are conquering the world. Video game shows "The Last of Us" and "Twisted Metal" have also taken the streaming landscape by storm, providing unique visions of post-apocalyptic futures that hit uncomfortably close to home to anyone keeping up with the news in this the year of our lord 2023. Now, "Westworld" creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (no strangers to bleak tales of speculative fiction) aim to keep the bad times going with "Fallout," an adaptation of the Bethesda video games set in a future that's been devasted by nuclear war, leaving only the remnants of a world that had a peculiar affinity for mid-20th century retro-futurism.

As part of its exclusive first look at the show, Vanity Fair has revealed that "Yellowjackets" alum Ella Purnell is starring in "Fallout" as Lucy, a member of an affluent society that's managed to reside in relative prosperity underground while the surface dwellers tear one another to pieces. When a rescue mission forces her to leave her cozy home behind for the first time, Lucy soon finds herself struggling to survive in what Vanity Fair describes as "a hellscape crawling with giant insects, voracious mutant animal 'abominations,' and a human population of sunbaked miscreants who make the manners, morals, and hygiene of the gunslinging Old West look like 'Downton Abbey.'"

You can already see how "Fallout" recalls "The Last of Us" in exploring how class tensions and humanity's sense of morality would have to evolve in a post-apocalyptic setting overrun by honest-to-goodness monsters. ("The games are about the culture of division and haves and have-nots that, unfortunately, have only gotten more and more acute in this country and around the world over the last decades," Nolan told Vanity Fair.) But the parallels don't end there.