The Borderlands Movie Needs A Miracle To Avoid Disaster At The Box Office

After literally years of waiting, the "Borderlands" movie is finally upon us. Directed by Eli Roth (with an assist from "Deadpool" director Tim Miller), the feature film based on the wildly popular series of video games arrives on the big screen next weekend. Not only have fans of the games long been waiting to see these characters brought to life, but Lionsgate has been actively working on this adaptation for several years. It's been plagued with delays, but it's now, at long last, going to get its day in court. Unfortunately, based on the early indicators, from a business perspective, it's not going to be a bumpy ride.

"Borderlands" is currently eyeing an opening weekend domestically in the $13 to $18 million range, per Box Office Theory. The big question mark right now is the film's budget, which has yet to be reported. It is estimated to be in the $100 million range. That would make sense based on the trailers, which promise "Mad Max" by way of "Guardians of the Galaxy." That sort of blockbuster entertainment doesn't come cheap. Not to mention the stacked A-list cast, which includes Cate Blanchett ("Thor: Ragnarok"), Kevin Hart ("Lift"), Jack Black ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie"), and recent Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis ("Halloween"). They don't come cheap either.

All of this to say, even on the high end, that opening weekend number is more than a little rough. It also doesn't help that Sony's "It Ends With Us" is opening the same weekend and looks to pull in a larger audience with a debut closer to $20 million. That, plus the monster success that is "Deadpool & Wolverine" will still be hanging around, as will M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap." Stiff competition certainly doesn't help matters here. Whatever the case, Lionsgate is going to need a miracle to save this from being a financial disaster, it seems.