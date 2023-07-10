HBO's The Last Of Us Co-Creator Craig Mazin Takes His Name Off Eli Roth's Borderlands Flick

Y'all, what is happening with the "Borderlands" movie? After five years of struggling to find a director, it was announced back in 2020 that Eli Roth was set to helm a film adaptation of the video game series with a script from Craig Mazin ("Chernobyl," "The Last of Us," "The Hangover II"), but in the years since, things have sounded worrisome.

One of the first signs for concern was the announcement that "Deadpool" director Tim Miller would be handling reshoots on the film, but all signs pointed to this being a matter of scheduling conflicts as Roth is now underway on his holiday slasher, "Thanksgiving," and therefore wasn't available for reshoots. Sure! Sounds understandable! No need to panic!

However, as Kotaku reports, not only have 10 different writers worked on "Borderlands," but Craig Mazin has elected to remove his name from the project altogether. We've already seen the look of Claptrap from the post-production process, so some very serious changes must have been made during reshoots to constitute Mazin's exit this late in the game.

"Borderlands" is a ridiculously popular series that attracted a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Gina Gershon, Florian Munteanu, Bobby Lee, Ariana Greenblatt, and Janina Gavankar. Unfortunately, it's been two years since we've seen any movement on "Borderlands," and with Mazin taking his name off of the project, it sounds like the film won't be following his original script. After all, removing his name from the project would require approval from the Writers Guild of America, which now lists the film as being written by the pseudonym "Joe Crombie."