Deadpool Director Tim Miller Takes Over Reshoots For Eli Roth's Borderlands Movie

The gestation process for cinematic adaptations of video game properties is by no means an exact science. It's rarely ever a brief window and the whole thing can be set back by invested fandoms with what we will gently call actionable passion. With that in mind, let's talk about Lionsgate's upcoming "Borderlands" film.

Directed by Eli Roth and written by both Roth and Craig Mazin (who has another upcoming video game adaptation on the way), "Borderlands" is based on the ongoing game series of the same name. For those who don't consider themselves gamers, "Borderlands" is a cell-shaded, first-person shooter with enough personality to interest a startling amount of Hollywood celebrities. The live action film will feature Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.

Lionsgate has yet to share a release date for "Borderlands" and that might, at least in part, be due to the need for reshoots. While reshoots are a pretty standard part of any movie shoot, and not even remotely unique to video game adaptations, "Borderlands" drew anxious speculation when it was announced that Roth would not return to helm the continued production. In his stead, Tim Miller, the director behind "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2," will oversee the next phase. Here's the story.

