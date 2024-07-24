New Borderlands Trailer Has Sci-Fi Monsters, Silly Robots, And A Pee Explosion

I can't believe I'm saying this, but "Borderlands" is actually, finally coming to theaters after wrapping principal photography all the way back in 2021. Directed by horror maestro Eli Roth, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Crombie, the film is based on the Gearbox Software video game of the same name. Between "Fallout" on Prime Video and "The Last of Us" on HBO, we're currently in a golden era of video game adaptations. Can "Borderlands" continue the trend?

The film stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, an infamous outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora (not to be confused with that Pandora) to track down the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the most powerful man in the universe. Lilith links up with a ragtag group of unlikely heroes, including mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), teenage demolitions expert Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) and her lunkhead muscle protector Krieg (Florian Munteanu), scientist Tannis who is solely losing her sense of sanity (Jamie Lee Curtis), and a wiseass robot named Claptrap (Jack Black).

Together, this motley crew must take down alien monsters, bandits, and plenty of other sci-fi nonsense to save the universe. We were privy to an advanced look at the film when it previewed at CinemaCon 2024, and our own Ryan Scott said the pic looked an awful lot like a twisted take on "Guardians of the Galaxy." Based on the latest trailer, released today, he might have been onto something. Well, if "Guardians of the Galaxy" had anime cosplay wigs and the freedom for edgier dialogue scattered between action sequences.