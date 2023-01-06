Here's The Secret To A Great Video Game Adaptation, According To The Creators Of HBO's The Last Of Us

Mazin also emphasized how important it was to him, Druckmann, and even HBO that the series would be a labor of love, saying that he and Druckmann "live and breathe 'The Last of Us'" and "understand every little tiny bit" of the game and its story mechanics. Some video game adaptations have been made not because the studio or creative team cared about the story, but because they saw it as having franchise potential. Look no further than last year's "Uncharted," which had a revolving door of directors and ended up feeling uninspired and failed to capture the magic of the games.

But despite some misfires in the genre, Mazin is optimistic about the future of adaptations:

"I am hopeful for better video game adaptations. I'm hopeful for soulful video game adaptations that surprise us and, again, exceed expectations but clearly honor and understand the source material. But that's ultimately going to come down to the nature of the source material, the reasons people made it in the first place, and then who's in charge."

"The Last of Us" has all the makings of a great adaptation. The series is comprised of a talented cast that honestly cares about how they bring these characters to life and a behind-the-scenes team intent on maintaining critical story themes but playing loose with other details. HBO's "The Last of Us" feels truly exciting and could potentially be the beginning of a new era in the genre. Even Neil Druckmann hopes the series will one day set an example of how to handle an adaptation.