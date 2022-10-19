A New Silent Hill Movie With Director Christophe Gans Is On The Way

After a 15-year wait, director Christophe Gans is returning to the world of "Silent Hill" with his new film rightfully titled "Return to Silent Hill." Gans has been teasing the promise of a new "Silent Hill" movie for months, but the previously reported reboot was declared during Konami's special presentation today to be "the catalyst for the revival of new 'Silent Hill' games." As IP and cross-media development director Rui Naito tells it, Victor Hadida, one of the producers for the original 2006 film, approached the company about a possible new film. The pitch was apparently good enough to not only get Gans back on board, but also inspire the company to return to the "Silent Hill" game series and make new installments. So since then, together with [game designer Yoshiki] Okamoto, we have been on the road to revive the games," said Naito. "Silent Hill" is considered one of the best adaptations of a video game, and a return to the series is long overdue.

Konami

Christophe Gans also showed up to provide a director's statement for the announcement, as well as share concept art for the film, which will be a psychological horror film inspired by the story in the game "Silent Hill 2." Hadida said the goal is to "make it modern, but also very true to the video game," and promised that fans will get to see their favorite monsters once again, including the terrifying and weirdly sexy Pyramid Head, but given an updated look from its original design. "The film tells the story of a young guy coming back to Silent Hill, where he has known a great love and what he's going to find is a pure nightmare," said Gans.