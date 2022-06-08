Silent Hill Director Says A Reboot Could Be Out As Soon As Next Year

Yep, a new "Silent Hill" movie reboot is currently in the works and will most probably be out very soon! The "Silent Hill" movie franchise comprises two films, namely 2006's "Silent Hill" and the 2012 sequel, "Silent Hill: Revelation," based on the massively popular survival horror game franchise. No one was expecting another movie entry for sure, especially after the critical and commercial failure of the 2012 sequel — but now, there's definitely a reboot on the way.

"Silent Hill" director Christophe Gans has revealed that the script for the upcoming "Silent Hill" film is "totally independent from the two previous movies" and the reboot can be expected as early as 2023. He told French magazine Jeuxvideo (via Comic Book):