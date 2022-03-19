Upcoming Survival Horror Game The Quarry Boasts A Cast List Any Hollywood Director Would Envy

Gamers, you've got a new quarry. Should you choose to pursue it, you may find yourself stranded in a summer camp from hell, where you'll hear some familiar voices and see some familiar likenesses as you struggle to survive a human hunting scenario.

"The Quarry" from Supermassive Games has enlisted quite a few recognizable actors for what IGN describes as "a spiritual successor to 'Until Dawn,'" the interactive horror survival game set in a place called Blackwood Mountain.

The head camp counselor in "The Quarry" is played by David Arquette, most recently seen reprising his role as Dwight "Dewey" Riley in "Scream," and he's none too keen about staying in Hackett's Quarry Summer Camp after sundown. Arquette is just one of the horror and thriller veterans on hand in a cast that includes Lin Shaye ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"), Lance Henriksen ("Near Dark"), and up-and-coming young actors like Justice Smith ("The Voyeurs"). Check out the full impressive cast list and their film/TV credits with the trailer for "The Quarry," below: