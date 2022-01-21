Scream Directors Address The Movie's Most Shocking Character Death

Spoiler alert: someone dies in the new "Scream" movie!

It's a given that the body count is going to be high in any teen slasher flick, and the early "Scream" movies, written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, were particularly good at fostering a vibe of "No one is safe." This began with the opening scene of the first film, where Drew Barrymore — probably the most well-known actor attached to the movie at that point — saw her character, Casey Becker (pictured below), suffer a grisly fate at the hands of the Ghostface killer.

Casey's death is a famous slice of horror history, and as recently as last summer, Netflix's "Fear Street" trilogy could be seen homaging it. It was the '90s equivalent of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), dying in the shower midway through "Psycho," despite ostensibly being the main character.

"Scream" even had Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) quoting "Psycho," saying, "We all go a little mad sometimes." "Scream 2" didn't pull any punches, either. The sequel brought back Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), the very character who laid out the rules for survival in the first movie. He got pulled into a van in broad daylight on a bustling college campus, and stabbed to death. The message was clear: anything can happen. Again, no one is safe.

Subsequent sequels diluted that message a bit, as it soon became clear that certain legacy characters like Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) were wearing plot armor. They've all survived to the fifth "Scream" movie, but one or more of them may not be making it out of this one alive. If you haven't seen the movie and don't want to know who that is (or isn't), look away now.